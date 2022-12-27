FG commended for re-introduction of history in school curriculum

…as Maths Association applauds governor for innovation

The Federal Government has been applauded for the re-introduction of History in the school curriculum, even as the decision has been described as in order and a step in good direction.

The commendation was given by the 2022 Overall Best Teacher in Ogun State, Mr. Odufeso Tajudeen in Abeokuta, where he stressed that the expulsion of History in the school curriculum was a monumental mistake which the negative effect has eaten deeper into the society.

He said for over 13 years that history subject had been expunged from the school curriculum, the generation within that space had no understanding of the basic history of the country, called Nigeria and its diverse cultural background, adding that the decision of the Federal Government to re-introduce History as a school subject is a welcome policy that is generally accepted and applauded.

Odufeso, however, recalled that History used to be a major and fundamental subject in the classroom that gives the students a sense of belonging to their country’s historical background, and noted that the decision would bring back good memories of the country’s history in the coming generations, especially the students.

In a related development, the Association of Mathematical Sciences and Optimisation has applauded the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration for its initiative to introduce technology into the teaching and learning activities in schools across the state.

The President of the association, Prof. Johnson Olateru gave this commendation in Lagos, during the opening ceremony of a five- Day International Conference on Fractional Calculus and its Application and Presentation of Award, organised by the association at the University of Lagos.

Olateru stated that the Ogun State government’s strides in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) teaching; Ogun State Education Revitalisation Agenda (OGSERA); Learners Identification Numbers (LIN); online school results; online application for screening of students into flagship schools, among others, had improved the standard of education in the state.

In his keynote address, titled: “New Trend in Fractional Calculus” Prof. Abdon Atangana, said Mathematics has a direct relationship and link with everyday human endeavour, and could be used to change situations and solve environmental and societal problems.

Odufeso said: “The immediate generation and incoming generation will definitely benefit immensely from this Federal Government decision as History used to be one of the fundamental and functional subjects taught in our classrooms that gives the students a sense of belonging of their country’s historical background and cultural diversity.”

