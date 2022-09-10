Travel & Tourism

FG commends NIHOTOUR on N-Power training initiative

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The federal government has commended the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) for the high standard of its N-Power training initiative, describing it as one of the best social intervention programmes for youths. This commendation was given by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, at a recently held N-Power in Abuja. Represented by Mr. Okon Nsikak, Team Lead N-Power National, Gwarzo, said the training programme is the best as it is targeted at youths empowerment for the vulnerable, engendering social inclusion in national growth and development.

The occasion was the award ceremony for The Best Facility Training and Coordination Centres of the N-Build Hospitality Trades for the N-Power Training scheme across the country of the ministry in collaboration with council organisations of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism and the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN).

While congratulating the three best training centres out of the more than 260 centres, the PS appreciated NIHOTOUR and ITPN for the successes the scheme have recorded in hospitality trade since its commencement in 2016. The Director General of NIHOTOUR, Nura Sani Kangiwa, who was represented by Hajiya Maryam Inuwa, Head of Legal Unit, said the place for professional training and competency tests in the tourism sector cannot be over stressed, noting that NIHOTOUR is delighted to be part of the scheme In his welcome address, the National President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, was grateful for the opportunity offered it for the training, which he said is the result of a fruitful partnership.

 

Our Reporters

