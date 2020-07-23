Business

FG commends Notore on safety culture

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)
The Assistant Chief In-spector of Factories at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ononyaba Simon, has com-mended leading Nigerian agribusiness company, No-tore Chemical Industries Plc for maintaining an absolute safety culture.
He stated this in his inspec-tion report which acknowl-edged that the company’s plant has had ten million (10 million) man-hours of lost time injury (LTI) free safe work after three years of consistency at work.
He said: “I noted that No-tore Chemical Industries Plc has achieved a milestone in maintaining absolute safety culture.
The organization has achieved ten million (10 million) man-hours lost time injury (LTI) free safe work af-ter three years of consistency at work.
“Our previous inspections and audit furthermore attest to this. I urge you to continue relentlessly to ensure that this record is not downgraded, put-ting in mind that production without life of the producer is useless.”
Simon congratulated No-tore for recording the mile-stone, noting that they have become a reference point for Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) in Ni-geria’s industrial sector.Group Managing Direc-tor/GCEO of Notore, Ona-jite Okoloko, said the count towards the feat commenced after the last LTI that was re-ported to the Factory Inspec-torate of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, adding, “this is an HSE mile-stone hardly recorded in any large manufacturing industry such as ours, where there are obvious risks ranging from minor tolerable to medium to high in all operations

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Report: Nigeria among dumping grounds for obsolete air conditioners

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

GROWTH From 2005 to 2019, Africa’s market for new split room air conditioners (RACs) grew by an estimated 14 per cent   A new report on environmental dumping finds that 35 per cent of the room air conditioners (RACs) sold in Nigeria and many Africa’s largest countries do not meet minimum energy efficiency standards in […]
Business

ICAN elects Adewuyi as president

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

M rs. Onome Joy Adewuyi has emerged new President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria [ICAN].     Adewuyi graduated with a BSc degree (Second Class Honours Upper Division) in Accounting from the University of Benin in 1982 and MSc in Banking & Finance from the University of Lagos in 1993.   She is an […]
Business

Hyundai Motor second-quarter profit slumps due to weak international demand

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) said on Thursday second-quarter profit fell 75% on year, the steepest in seven quarters and missing analyst estimates, as weak global demand due to the pandemic overshadowed sales of high-end models at home. Hyundai’s global retail sales fell 33% from the same period a year earlier whereas sales […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: