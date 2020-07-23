FG commends Notore on safety culture

The Assistant Chief In-spector of Factories at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ononyaba Simon, has com-mended leading Nigerian agribusiness company, No-tore Chemical Industries Plc for maintaining an absolute safety culture.

He stated this in his inspec-tion report which acknowl-edged that the company’s plant has had ten million (10 million) man-hours of lost time injury (LTI) free safe work after three years of consistency at work.

He said: “I noted that No-tore Chemical Industries Plc has achieved a milestone in maintaining absolute safety culture.

The organization has achieved ten million (10 million) man-hours lost time injury (LTI) free safe work af-ter three years of consistency at work.

“Our previous inspections and audit furthermore attest to this. I urge you to continue relentlessly to ensure that this record is not downgraded, put-ting in mind that production without life of the producer is useless.”

Simon congratulated No-tore for recording the mile-stone, noting that they have become a reference point for Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) in Ni-geria’s industrial sector.Group Managing Direc-tor/GCEO of Notore, Ona-jite Okoloko, said the count towards the feat commenced after the last LTI that was re-ported to the Factory Inspec-torate of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, adding, “this is an HSE mile-stone hardly recorded in any large manufacturing industry such as ours, where there are obvious risks ranging from minor tolerable to medium to high in all operations

Like this: Like Loading...