FG commends Notore on safety culture

The Assistant Chief Inspector of Factories at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ononyaba Simon, has commended leading Nigerian agribusiness company, Notore Chemical Industries Plc for maintaining an absolute safety culture.

He stated this in his inspection report which acknowledged that the company’s plant has had ten million (10 million) man-hours of lost time injury (LTI) free safe work after three years of consistency at work. He said: “I noted that Notore Chemical Industries Plc has achieved a milestone in maintaining absolute safety culture. The organization has achieved ten million (10 million) man-hours lost time injury (LTI) free safe work after three years of consistency at work. “Our previous inspections and audit furthermore attest to this.

I urge you to continue relentlessly to ensure that this record is not downgraded, putting in mind that production without life of the producer is useless.” Simon congratulated Notore for recording the milestone, noting that they have become a reference point for Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) in Nigeria’s industrial sector.

Group Managing Director/ GCEO of Notore, Onajite Okoloko, said the count towards the feat commenced after the last LTI that was reported to the Factory Inspectorate of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, adding, “this is an HSE milestone hardly recorded in any large manufacturing industry such as ours, where there are obvious risks ranging from minor tolerable to medium to high in all operations.”

