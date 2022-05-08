FG commits N3bn Sukuk fund to Numan-Jalingo road project

The Federal Government over the weekend said it would inject N3 billion Sukuk fund into the completion of the 103 kilometres Numan-Jalingo Road Project.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mr. Mu’azu Sambo during the inspection of the project within Taraba and Adamawa states.

Sambo who restated the government’s resolve to complete the road, as well as other legacy projects in the areas, regretted that paucity of funds and COVID-19 had stalled the work. He noted that the road is part of the Maiduguri- Calabar Highway project of the Federal Government, and an important economic link between the North and Southern parts of the country.

He said: “The 103 kilometre Numan- Jalingo road is part of the Maiduguri –Calabar highway. The section of the road that is not motorable is not acceptable. The road is the only connection between the North and South on the North Eastern axis of the country.”

“The people of Taraba State are very appreciative and delighted with the 80 housing units commissioned in Taraba State this week by President Muhammadu Buhari and they are very calm and happy with the ongoing works on township roads in Jalingo”.

He also added “that the successful works on the internal roads in Jalingo, the Taraba State Capital has given the people the hope that this current administration is capable of delivering the Numan -Janligo Road.

