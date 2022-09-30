FG commits N462.1bn into MSMEs’ growth

The Federal Government said it has committed N462.1 billion into promoting growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. It reiterated the potential in the sector, referring to it as bedrock of economic growth and job creator. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this yesterday in Abuja, noting that “in the development of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) some provisions were made to support MSMEs.

He spoke at the Development Bank of Nigeria’s (DBN) 3rd Annual Lecture Series. Giving breakdowns of financial commitment by the government to MSMEs, he said these include a N250 billion grant containing a N50 billion MSME de-risking facility component; a payroll support scheme providing up to N50, 000 in monthly salaries for up to 10 staff of qualifying businesses for a duration of three months – 1.5 million jobs have been retained through the MSME and payroll support. Others, he said, were a one-off grant of N30,000 for 333,000 self-employed persons working as transporters and artisans under the Artisan and Transport Scheme; a N50,000 grant for 100,000 MSMEs; provision of financial backing up to N191 billion in loans to 34,144 MSMEs and capacity building of 125 MSMEs and loan guarantees for 1,748 businesses to the tune of N6.2 billion etc. At the event where he was represented by the Finance Minister, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Vice President noted that “the relatively low contribution of MSMEs to exports is concerning given their significant contribution to nominal GDP and for this reason, urgent steps are being taken to alleviate the binding constraints limiting MSME participation in cross-border trade.”

