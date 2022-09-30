News

FG commits N462.1bn into MSMEs’ growth

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comments Off on FG commits N462.1bn into MSMEs’ growth

The Federal Government said it has committed N462.1 billion into promoting growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. It reiterated the potential in the sector, referring to it as bedrock of economic growth and job creator. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this yesterday in Abuja, noting that “in the development of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) some provisions were made to support MSMEs.

He spoke at the Development Bank of Nigeria’s (DBN) 3rd Annual Lecture Series. Giving breakdowns of financial commitment by the government to MSMEs, he said these include a N250 billion grant containing a N50 billion MSME de-risking facility component; a payroll support scheme providing up to N50, 000 in monthly salaries for up to 10 staff of qualifying businesses for a duration of three months – 1.5 million jobs have been retained through the MSME and payroll support. Others, he said, were a one-off grant of N30,000 for 333,000 self-employed persons working as transporters and artisans under the Artisan and Transport Scheme; a N50,000 grant for 100,000 MSMEs; provision of financial backing up to N191 billion in loans to 34,144 MSMEs and capacity building of 125 MSMEs and loan guarantees for 1,748 businesses to the tune of N6.2 billion etc. At the event where he was represented by the Finance Minister, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Vice President noted that “the relatively low contribution of MSMEs to exports is concerning given their significant contribution to nominal GDP and for this reason, urgent steps are being taken to alleviate the binding constraints limiting MSME participation in cross-border trade.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP to Buhari: Tear gas attack on abducted students’ parents callous

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as callous, the unwarranted tear gas attack by the police on the grieving parents of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.   PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan condemned the attack “meted on the grief-stricken parents after […]
News

JUST IN: PDP NWC to submit names of 3 Vice Presidential nominees to Atiku today

Posted on Author Reporter

    The National Working Working (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will this on Wednesday afternoon submit three names to the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to make his choice. It was reliably learnt that the three nominees are from the South-South and Southeast. The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who came second […]
News

Zenith retains position as Nigeria’s number one Tier-1 bank

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Zenith Bank Plc has again been ranked as the “Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital” in the 2022 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking published by The Banker Magazine. According to a statement for the 13th consecutive year, Zenith Bank retained its position as the number one Tier-1 bank in Nigeria with a Tier-1 […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica