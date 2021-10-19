News

FG commits to safety of students, teachers in conflict areas

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

As Nigeria co-hosts the fourth International Conference on Safe School Declaration (ICSSD), the federal government has reiterated its unwavering commitment towards protecting children and teachers who are in conflict prone areas.

 

The ICSSD with the theme; ‘Ensuring Safe Education for All: From Commitment to Practice,’ is being hosted in the African continent for the first time and by Nigeria, alongside the African Union Commission (AUC), the governments of Argentina, Norway and Spain, as well as the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA).

 

The conference, scheduled to be held between October 25 and 27 in Nigeria, was previously held in 2015, 2017 and 2019 in Oslo, Norway, Buenos Aires, Argentina and Palma de Mallorca, Spain, respectively.

 

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who yesterday in Abuja, briefed the press ahead of the conference, said besides avoiding the use of educational facilities as resources or targets, the present administration

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PDP crisis: Allegations against me false – Secondus

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus said the allegations by the Rivers State Chairman of the party, Ambassador Desmond Akawor that he is working against southern interests is false and laughable. Secondus in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, said no one person no matter his position in […]
News

Denmark stops using Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Denmark has announced that it would stop using the Astra- Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine altogether, becoming the first European country to do so over suspected rare but serious side effects. According to a report on TIMESNOWNEWS. COM, this development is coming against the background of recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO)and European medicines Agency (EMA) […]
News

COVID-19: FG to begin 2nd batch inoculation Aug 10

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has said inoculation of the second batch of the COVID-19 vaccines recently donated to the country by the United States Government, would commence on August 10, 2021. The Federal Government had on August 1 received 4.08m doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which was rceived by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica