FG commits to safety of students, teachers in conflict areas

As Nigeria co-hosts the fourth International Conference on Safe School Declaration (ICSSD), the federal government has reiterated its unwavering commitment towards protecting children and teachers who are in conflict prone areas.

The ICSSD with the theme; ‘Ensuring Safe Education for All: From Commitment to Practice,’ is being hosted in the African continent for the first time and by Nigeria, alongside the African Union Commission (AUC), the governments of Argentina, Norway and Spain, as well as the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA).

The conference, scheduled to be held between October 25 and 27 in Nigeria, was previously held in 2015, 2017 and 2019 in Oslo, Norway, Buenos Aires, Argentina and Palma de Mallorca, Spain, respectively.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who yesterday in Abuja, briefed the press ahead of the conference, said besides avoiding the use of educational facilities as resources or targets, the present administration

