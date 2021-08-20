FG committed to addressing insecurity – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, yesterday sid the Federal Government was working very hard to address the current security challenges in the country to boost investment. Mustapha gave the assurance at the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) 2021 national workshop. The theme of the workshop was: “Leveraging the Financial Market to Achieve Double Digit Economic Growth for Nigeria.” He assured Nigerians that the government would continue with its efforts to address the current security challenges to boost investment opportunities in the country.

Mustapha, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Economic and Political Affairs Office, Mr Andrew Adejo, the government was fully aware of the plight of citizens and would remain focused in delivering on its mandate of securing lives and property. Hesaid:“Itis, therefore, imperativethateconomicgrowth inamodernsocietyhingeson an efficient and effective financial sector that pulls domestic savings, encourages foreign directinvestmenttoformalise capital for productive projects in support of the nation’s development agenda.”

