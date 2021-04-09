News Top Stories

FG committed to diversifying economy –Minister

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, yesterday said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was committed to diversifying the national economy and putting it back on the path of growth. He said the Federal Government was also determined to do all it entailed to lift the country out of poverty and unemployment. Adebayo stated this during the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) 2020 Merit Award held at the ITF headquarters in Jos.

The Minister, represented by the Director, Human Resource Management of the ministry and member of ITF Governing Council, Mr. Samuel Alabi, said the Federal Government was committed through policies of Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), the Economic Sustainability Plan and the various support schemes for the MSMES sectors of the economy.

The minister commended the management and staff of the ITF for the enormous work it was doing in ensuring that Nigerians were equipped with requisite skills, while also building its capacity to effectively deliver on its mandate. “I must note that one agency that has been at the forefront of these efforts is the Industrial Training Fund and I will like to use this opportunity to say that the fund has done tremendously well in this regard, and has become a dependable ally of the Federal Government by the implementation of several skills intervention programmes that have trained over 500,000 since the Director-General, Sir Joseph N. Ari, assumed office in 2016.

“It is for this reason and in appreciation of its contributions to national growth that the Council for the development of Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), headed by His Excellency, the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, rewarded the ITF with the prestigious Award of Excellence as Outstanding MSMEs Clinic Star Partner and the Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria, respectively. “It was also for its contributions that it was made a member of the MSMEs Council, which is headed by the Vice-President and member of the MSMEs Survival Fund under the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan.” He said the ITF had been identified by the Presidency as the foremost agency of government at the forefront of Federal Government’s job and wealth creation policy.

“The fund was among the few agencies requested by the Federal Government to forward submissions on the best approach to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty,” he said. Adebayo, however, urged the ITF management not to relent in empowering Nigerians with technical skills, but to train more Nigerians and by so doing etch the name of the ITF in gold. Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Danladi Atu, commended the fund’s workforce and its stakeholders that had posted remarkable performance to the actualisation of the ITF mandate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kogi to immunise 1.6m children on measles, meningitis

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

The Executive Director of Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Abubakar Yakubu, yesterday said the state through his agency has targeted 1.6 million children for immunisation against measles and meningitis. Yakubu, who stated this at a press conference to kick off vaccination campaign on meningitis, said 866,328 children from the age of nine […]
News

Terror war: Army declares 86 Boko Haram commanders wanted

Posted on Author Ahmed Mirnga,

..inducts CJTF into super camp operations In its determination to track and arrest fleeing terrorists, the Army has declared a total of 86 suspected Boko Haram commanders wanted. Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, made the declaration Wednesday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, at a combined ceremony to flag-off the operationalisation of […]
News

Bagudu approves N2.4billion for constituency projects

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the release of (N2.4billion) two billion four hundred million naira for constituency projects in the state. The projects are to be executed under various ministries, departments and agencies in fulfillment of the policy thrust of the incumbent administration of provision of dividends of democracy to the people. Briefing journalists […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica