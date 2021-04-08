News

FG committed to diversifying economy – Minister

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comment(0)

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Hon. Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Thursday said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was committed to diversifying the national economy and putting it back on the path of growth.
He said the Federal Government was also determined to do all it entailed to lift the country out of poverty and unemployment.
Adebayo stated this during the Industrial Training Fund’s (ITF) 2020 Merit Award, which held at the ITF headquarters in Jos.
The minister, represented by the Director, Human Resource Management of the ministry and member of ITF Governing Council, Mr. Samuel Alabi, said the Federal Government was committed through policies of Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), the Economic Sustainability Plan and the various support schemes for the MSMES sectors of the economy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Former Trump spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, running for gov

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sarah Sanders, Donald Trump’s former chief spokeswoman and one of his closest aides, is running for Arkansas governor, a senior campaign official told The Associated Press. Sanders, who left the White House in 2019 to return to her home state, planned to announce her bid on Monday, according to the campaign official who spoke Sunday […]
News

Nigeria lacks fund to deliver infrastructure –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the nation did not have required financial resources to develop infrastructure. Gbajabiamila stated this yesterday in his address to declare open an investigative hearing by the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Finance, Banking and Currency to identify and plug revenue leakages […]
News

I’ll continue to preach Nigeria’s unity, says Orji Kalu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, yesterday said that he would continue to preach about the unity of the nation. Kalu, who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia, reiterated his resolve to ensure a stronger nation.   “My […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica