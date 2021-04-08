FG committed to diversifying economy – Minister

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Hon. Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Thursday said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was committed to diversifying the national economy and putting it back on the path of growth.

He said the Federal Government was also determined to do all it entailed to lift the country out of poverty and unemployment.

Adebayo stated this during the Industrial Training Fund’s (ITF) 2020 Merit Award, which held at the ITF headquarters in Jos.

The minister, represented by the Director, Human Resource Management of the ministry and member of ITF Governing Council, Mr. Samuel Alabi, said the Federal Government was committed through policies of Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), the Economic Sustainability Plan and the various support schemes for the MSMES sectors of the economy.

