FG committed to improving medical diagnosis, others – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said the Modular Healthcare Facility, an innovation by the Alpha Mead Group would boost the efforts of the Federal Government in improving medical diagnosis as well as help reduce barriers to quality healthcare access in Nigeria. Also, the vice-president lauded the establishment of the Modular Healthcare Facility, saying it was critical towards the attainment of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country. He disclosed this yesterday, at the formal launch of the Modular Healthcare Facility at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos. The Modular Healthcare Facility aims to reduce the time frame for constructing healthcare facility to less than 30 days, take quality healthcare to the doorstep of every Nigerian and connect patients with care professionals across the world, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...