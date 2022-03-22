News

FG committed to meeting the needs of the vulnerable groups

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni, Abuja Comment(0)

The  Federal Government has reiterated commitment towards meeting the needs of the vulnerable group in Nigeria.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar Farouq made this known Tuesday at the Humanitarian Open House and launch of IDPs policy in Abuja.

“Our goal is to meet the needs of the people who need a helping hand from government to restore hope, provide support and succor as well as an enabling environment for recovery, rehabilitation and inclusion while ensuring their human dignity is upheld at all times,” she said.

She added that the support she have received from President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has enabled the ministry to make appreciable progress in fulfilling their mandate.

“The last two and a half years has been a potpourri of programmes, activities, interventions, partnerships, and sometimes challenges and unexpected humanitarian crisis.

“Together we have remained resolute and undaunted in the face of the humanitarian challenges. I am confident that we will get through them as we continue to have all hands on deck and ensure relevant MDAs and other stakeholders and partners come together to tackle the different issues and provide timely and lasting solutions,” she said.

 

