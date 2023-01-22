FG committed to mining sector devt, revenue generation, says NMCO DG, Nkom

Director General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastral Office (NMCO), Obadiah Nkom, in this interview organised by the Presidential Media Team explained what the agency has been doing to reposition the nation’s mining sector with a view to increasing revenue generation and job creation. LAWRENCE OLAOYE presents the report

Have you issued a license for the mining of Lithium because Teslar is an interested investor and under what conditions?

Yes, we have issued licenses just like any other minerals and the conditions for the issuance of the license are clearly spelt out. We talk about future minerals and we must try to be strategic in terms of developing and making sure that people are busy rightfully in line with the law. They say if you lift the bar too high, people will go underneath.

As much as possible we have considerations as to the issuance of licenses and we are adhering to that very strictly but I can tell you that we are issuing licenses in line with the law for Lithium. From the records, I have not seen an operator called Teslar. Like I said, the system is so transparent.

Today, if you apply to know all the persons that have been issued licenses in all the minerals, the mining cadastral will oblige.

Presidential candidate of NNPP, Rabiu Kwakwanso spoke at the Chattam House, London where he linked the security crises in the North-West to mineral struggles, Being a license issuing agency, what roles are you playing in managing these crises

? I beg to respond but whatever we are doing, they are responsibilities and I think the Honourable Minister will be in. a better position to speak on those policy matters.

Like how much have you been able to generate into the government coffers since your appointment?

The agency generated N14.59 billion between 2018 and 2022 from the issuance of mining licenses. In 2018, 2019 and 2020, we generated N1.55 billion, N2.38 billion and N2.57 billion respectively. However, between 2021 and 2022, the agency’s revenue fell from N4.3 billion to N3.79 billion respectively.

The drop in revenues was due to changes in its internal operating system which temporarily affected our revenue inflows. Revenue Generation is key because we have had to be able to ensure that we improve on it. We had 86 percent increase in revenue from 2001.

But I can tell you that with the new system, without mincing words that subsequently we are going to have a steady increase. In our revenue generation, it is nothing, but application fees, processing fees and the annual service fee. We are not in charge of other activities like payment of royalties and so on.

So, even with these little aspects of revenue components we still want to ensure that at the end of the day our revenue increases and we are able to add to the development of Nigeria and increase the wellbeing of citizens, particularly the key components of job creation and revenue, based on our vision for the country.

The Cadastre has of recent witnessed an increase in the number of applications for mining permits, due to the transparent nature of the process. Among our key accomplishments, the more you are transparent, the more you will be able to see people coming in to submit applications.

So we have quite an increase in that regard and the increase is not just nationally. You have foreign investors getting attracted by way of our transparency, our policies and the way things are being done. We have also opened zonal offices, which has taken it closer to the people and the intent of the agency is to be able to ensure that we reduce the number of illegal or informal miners so that at the end of the day, we make licensing easier for them.

Despite the transparent and open process in your agency, we continue to see revenue loss to the government due to illegal mining and devastation of the sites. How is your agency dealing with those who compromise your transparent open system?

The question is tied to huge revenue loss. I am in charge of Rights and there are some other departments under the ministry in charge of illegal mining; in charge of making sure that they eradicate illegal mining. My mandate stops at the issuance of licenses and they take over. But the ministry is there where you can ask those questions. I talk about revenue loss in terms of titles.

Between September 2021 and September 2022, your agency revoked over 3400 titles of miners across the country. How do you balance revocation of titles and your efforts to increase revenues?

Some will say that people were issued licenses and they put it in their drawers; others are saying that if we are looking for revenue how do we balance revoking licenses from those people? Our primary concern is to ensure that the rightful people are holding those licenses, and that is why we have the principle, which is international, ‘you use it or lose it’.

We give you the license, if you don’t use it, we revoke it. Go to the provision of the Act, the primary aim of the government was to be able to ensure that we develop the sector. There are other big companies that come and you find out that some of these pockets of areas are rich, some are holding those titles and not doing anything for one reason or the other.

So we ensure that we implement the angle of use it or lose it. As long as we are having revenue at the back of our minds, our priority is the development of the sector.

What is the level of collaboration between your agency and state government towards the needed enlightenment to those involved in mining activities as a way of reducing illegal mining in the country?

We collaborate closely whereby we have Mineral Resources Committees which are established in the states and the chair of that committee is a nominee from the state. The essence of the committee is to advise the Minister on mining matters periodically.

Apart from that, we have quite a number of state governments that have Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) that are arms of investments for governments. There are many of the states that have those companies as their investment arms to be able to compete favourably and be the driving force to the investments in their states.

Recently, we saw activists protesting against coal mining in Germany, the reason for the protest was different from what we saw when coal was a major revenue earner in Nigeria. Are you considering these issues in issuing licenses for coal miners in Nigeria?

On the issue of Coal, I think it is very clear that the coal aspect and other minerals and energy, coal to power projects, in this country, so there are restrictions and conditionalities for the issuance of licenses unlike what used to happen. It is not just that in terms of other minerals, we have been able to now put a strategy.

I emphasized that we are not just issuing licenses because you have met the conditions, we are thinking about putting in a strategy to ensure that we look into our country, we look at the future and be able to now ensure that we strategise. Just like I have indicated, are we now going to give licenses for all the minerals associated with the production of steel in Ajaokuta and then when the time comes, we will now be importing minerals? We think beyond that in terms of strategies.

Who are the title owners indebted to Nigeria; how much do they owe and what efforts are you making to recover the debts?

The issue of transparency is involved in this question on people who are indebted. Like I said, the list of the people has been published. The essence of the whole thing is that people are aware and we went further to even gazette it. This Gazette is a public document we make available to the press.

The Director, Registry is here; we have those gazettes, they are not meant for us. If you are indebted, whether big or small, the amount is there. In fact, from the law we have provisions to ensure that you pay. If you don’t pay, we revoke the title and once we revoke the title the area becomes free.

When you are indebted to the government, the law gives us the right to get our money back and we have done that a couple of times to ensure that anybody who is indebted must pay. We used that strategy and the revenue went up.

You have four titles, you are owning two, you are now putting in the fifth application, we say ‘you’re welcome’ and they say who must come to equity must come with clean hands. We tell you ‘go and clear your debts, when you’re clean we receive the fifth application’.

That’s what happened when our revenues went up and we are putting in some of those strategies to ensure that our revenues go up. Even during COVID, that was when our revenues went up.

The issue of revenue is very key at this particular time and we are very transparent. If you need the Certified True Copy (CTC) of any document or license whatsoever, the law permits us to give it to you. Like we say anything we are doing can be subject to litigation in terms of these revoked titles.

Recently, the gazetted ones, we have defaulters published some few weeks ago, of 3,432 and we have revoked titles of 3,402, and we equally have people who have grants and have been communicated.

Just wait until when you cancel it, then you see lawyers writing to us that we didn’t follow the provisions; we have gazetted it and that’s what the law says. We have gazetted 495 for people who have grants because we are going to cancel it when the time lapses.

Then we have people who have licenses and have refused to come and collect it because the law says before you do anything you send letters to the address of the applicants and if after 30 days he does not remedy the defects, you revoke or you gazette.

As much as we appreciate communications, some people will look for windows but once it is gazetted, we ensure that we put it on our website so that they don’t have any excuse and that is final. We now have this one to arm ourselves because we know what it means to lose a case.

How are you comfortable with just issuance of licenses when we have foreigners carting away Nigerian resources by engaging in illegal mining?

When you look at the general mandate of the Ministry, it is to attract foreign investments so each department has that responsibility. In everything you do, whether licensing, monitoring, mines environmental compliance or geological surveys, whatever you do, is to be able to attract investments for the country. Same time, in every component, we look at the law.

If you read the law on the Mining Cadastral, it says to “administer and manage mineral titles.’ At the same time we have the responsibility of having other departments keying in with our own contributions.

Even when we go for conflict resolutions, we don’t just go on our own to the field. We make sure the Mines Officer, the one who is in charge of the state in terms of activities, becomes part of it. So, we are not running away.

We have our own component of support to ensure that whether it is non-nationals doing illegal activities or whatever, we have our own responsibility to be able to key in. The whole idea of administration of mineral titles is to ensure that everybody carrying out an activity is licensed. Your point is noted and I know that another department and the whole Ministry is looking at it carefully.

How many license holders do you now have?

I don’t want to quote because our deliverables and licenses are dynamic. But if you come to our system today, we have over 6000. If you’re seeing 9, 989 on our websites, remember I told you we have over 3000 that are revoked.

We have just gazetted and we are going to implement that. When you now look at that implementation, and 3000 is removed, we end up having 6000.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...