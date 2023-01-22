FG complicit in terrorism issues, protecting killer herdsmen -Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has for the umpteenth time accused the Federal Government of being complicit in issues of terrorism in the country.

He insisted the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government was protecting killer Fulani herdsmen who have continued to perpetrate unprovoked havoc in Benue State.

Governor Ortom in an emotion laden voice stated this on Sunday shortly after he visited victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks on Abagena IDPs camp who are receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi.

The governor, who was visibly saddened by what he saw, said: “This is my pain, since 2015, I have cried out loud that the Federal Government is complicit to the issues of terrorism raising Fulanis in Niger from Futa Jalon (Senegal), Cameroon, Mauritania and Libya and other parts of the world so that they will come to Nigeria and take it and make it their country.

“One thing that pains me is that these people have not hidden their intentions and they are known. The Federal Government is protecting them. I have called for the arrest of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore several times. I have written to the Presidency. I have written to DSS, I have written to the Police, and yet they are adamant. It is not that these people are not known, they are known,” Ortom insisted.

