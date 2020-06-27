FG condemns attack on embassy in Indonesia

The Federal Government yesterday condemned the attack on the Nigerian embassy in Indonesia. The development is coming barely one week after a building was demolished inside the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana. The condemnation followed on Thursday, of video clips from online platforms of some persons protesting and destroying property on the premises of the embassy.

The protesters trooped into the embassy, broke windows, pulled down the Nigerian flag and vandalised a bus that was parked within the premises. As they prepared to set the flag on fire, they switched between Igbo and English, shouting: “Enough is Enough”, “Nigeria cannot help us in this country”, “We Don’t Have An Embassy”, “Burn This Flag”, among other statements.

Condemning the incident yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, described the action of the protesters as criminal. He said the attack on the embassy was unjustified, adding that protesters will be found and dealt with. “Absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behaviour by Nigerian hooligans who without justification attacked the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia today,” he said in a tweet. “Every effort will be made to identify them and see they are severely punished. Totally unacceptable behaviour.”

