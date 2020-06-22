FG condemns demolition of Nigeria’s diplomatic quarters in Ghana

T

he Federal Government of Nigeria has condemned the demolition of residential quarters at the Nigeria High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

The said demolition, which took place at the weekend, was said to have been masterminded by an influential Ghanaian who brought in some armed men and a bulldozer to pull down the building on the excuse that the land upon which it was built belonged to him.

The incident left Nigerians who work at the High Commission bewildered and angry, particularly when the Ghana Police failed to take any action to safeguard them and the property.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, who reacted to the incident via his official twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama, said it was condemnable, but assured that he was already in touch with the Ghanaian authorities on how to resolve the matter.

“We strongly condemn two outrageous criminal attacks in Accra, #Ghana, on a residential building in our diplomatic premises by unknown persons in which a bulldozer was used to demolish the building.

“We are engaging the Ghanaian Government and demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their property in Ghana,” Onyeama said.

Meanwhile, there has been an outrage on the social media as many Nigerians expressed anger over the incident and urged the Federal Government to take strong measures against Ghana and avoid a situation where Nigerians and their properties will become exposed to more dangers in the coming days.

Most of those who responded to Onyeama’s tweets were not impressed that Nigeria appeared to be treating with levity, a security breach on its diplomatic quarters in another country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ghana had admitted in writing that the demolition was a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR 1961) and many Nigerians had expected some drastic response to the breach.

In one of the responses to Onyeama’s tweets, @VintageGuy316 said such an action on a diplomatic ground should attract immediate reaction from Nigeria. “A hasty action on a diplomatic ground attracts an immediate action like withdrawal of Nigerian diplomats in Ghana; withdrawal of police personnel protecting their diplomats in Nigeria and ensuring that their diplomats don’t leave Nigeria. If the message is not passed now, there will be a repeat,” he warned.

