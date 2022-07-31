FG condemns gruesome murder of Nigerian in Italy

The Federal Government has called on the Italian authorities to ensure that those behind the killing of a Nigerian, Alika Ogorchukwu, are brought to book.

It strongly condemned the gruesome murder of Ogorchukwu in Civitanova, Marche Province by an unnamed Italian on July 29, 2022.

Ogorchukwu, a 39 year-old Nigerian citizen, was beaten to death in Civitanova Marche city, located in the Province of Macerata, Marche Region of Italy.

The Federal Government, in a statement on Sunday through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed deep concerns over the unfortunate incident.

The statement signed by Francisca K. Omayuli (Mrs) Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the government has directed the Nigeria Ambassador to Italy, Nfawa Omini Abam to work speedily with the Italian authorities to ensure that justice is served.

The statement with reference No: MFA/PR/2022/21 reads in part: “The Federal Government of Nigeria is deeply concerned and strongly condemns the gruesome murder of a Nigerian, Mr. Alika OGORCHUKWU, in Civitanova, Marche Province of Italy, by an unnamed Italian man, on 29 July 2022.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria condemns in the strongest terms the unjustifiable murder of Mr. Ogorchukwu and calls on the Government of Italy to bring the perpetrator of the heinous act under the jurisdiction of the Law without delay.”

