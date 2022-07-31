News

FG condemns gruesome murder of Nigerian in Italy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government has called on the Italian authorities to ensure that those behind the killing of a Nigerian, Alika Ogorchukwu, are brought to book.

It strongly condemned the gruesome murder of Ogorchukwu in Civitanova, Marche Province by an unnamed Italian on July 29, 2022.

Ogorchukwu, a 39 year-old Nigerian citizen, was beaten to death in Civitanova Marche city, located in the Province of Macerata, Marche Region of Italy.

The Federal Government, in a statement on Sunday through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed deep concerns over the unfortunate incident.

The statement signed by Francisca K. Omayuli (Mrs) Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the government has directed the Nigeria Ambassador to Italy, Nfawa Omini Abam to work speedily with the Italian authorities to ensure that justice is served.

The statement with reference No: MFA/PR/2022/21 reads in part: “The Federal Government of Nigeria is deeply concerned and strongly condemns the gruesome murder of a Nigerian, Mr. Alika OGORCHUKWU, in Civitanova, Marche Province of Italy, by an unnamed Italian man, on 29 July 2022.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria condemns in the strongest terms the unjustifiable murder of Mr. Ogorchukwu and calls on the Government of Italy to bring the perpetrator of the heinous act under the jurisdiction of the Law without delay.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency: Opposition working with external forces to overthrow Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Presidency has raised the alarm that disgruntled religious and past political leaders in the opposition are working with some external forces to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.   Responding to an earlier alarm raised on Sunday by the Department of State Security (DSS) alerting of sinister moves by some misguided elements to […]
News

EKSU alumni push special funding for College of Medicine

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

…task management on ICT centre for record-keeping   Ekiti State University (EKSU) Alumni Association has called on the state governor and chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to provide special funding for proper management of the institution’s College of Medicine.   The association which also tasked the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun to […]
News Top Stories

NNPC gives IOCs conditions for divestment from Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has said International Oil Companies (IOCs) that divest from Nigeria’s upstream sector must address issues of abandonment and decommissioning of oil assets.   Kyari said this yesterday at the opening session of the 5th Nigerian International Energy Summit in Abuja. His […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica