FG condemns southern Borno, Adamawa attacks

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Minister of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has condemned killings and destruction of properties in Southern Borno and Adamawa States.

 

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister, who received with shock the news of the terrorist attacks in Pemi, Chibok Local Government Area, four other communities in Hawul local Government Area in Southern Borno and Garkida in Adamawa State, referred to the attacks as tragic and barbaric.

She said the federal government condemned the attacks and commended relevant authorities and the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, who immediately visited thecommunities and directed thestrengthening of security measures in the communities.

 

The Minister said arrangements were being made to send relief materials to the victims to cushion the effect of the attacks. She said: “It is really unfortunate that these terrorist attacks happened when people are expected to be enjoying the Christmas holiday with their loved ones.

 

“I commiserate with the Government and people of Borno State especially the families of the victims of the sad incident.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

