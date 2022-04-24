FG conducts geophysical survey in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has said that the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MINDIVER), a World Bank-assisted proj- ect under the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, has embarked on an Airborne Geophysical Survey Activity in Ekiti State.

A press statement on Saturday signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Akin Omole, stated that the development accounts for the presence of low flying airplane being sighted in some communities in the state.

The survey according to the Commissioner is expected to bring out more details and information on the geology and mineral potential of the State with a view to determining the mineral locations, types and their extent of availability.

“The method of the airborne survey involves measuring minor variations in the earth’s magnetic fields and gamma radiations in the soils. It is a passive technique that does not involve sending out any signals or sound waves into the ground and therefore remains a very safe aerial survey.”

