FG confers Nigerian citizenship on 286 foreigners

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the 286 foreign nationals granted Nigerian citizenship to be of good behaviour to enjoy all the rights and privileges bestowed on them. ”You have pledged your allegiance to Nigeria. When you give your love and loyalty to Nigeria, she returns her love and loyalty to you,” he said. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President explained that out of the 286 foreign nationals presented with certificates of Nigerian Citizenship, 208 received certificates for Naturalization, while 78 got certificates by Registration. While urging them to make positive and useful contributions to the advancement, progress and well-being of the different communities they reside, he enjoined them to be in accord with the national ethics and code of conduct.

”You are expected to abide by the Ideals and Institution of the Nigerian National Flag, Anthem, Pledge and respect for all Constituted Authorities. ”All those concerned with Immigration matters are to offer our new citizens quick legal identification. Also, their Local Governments should assist with their integration in the local community to enable them enjoy all the entitlements of a Nigerian citizen,” he said.

In exercising the constitutional powers conferred on him, by Chapter III Sections 25-31 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President told the new citizens that Nigeria is a nation united by the principles of opportunity, equality, and liberty as enshrined in the Constitution. ”No matter where you come from, or what faith you practice, this country is now your country. Our history is now your history, and our traditions are now your traditions. Nigeria is your home and pride and joy.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...