FG confers Nigerian citizenship on 286 foreigners

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the nation’s citizenship on 286 foreigners.

This was done at a ceremony chaired by the President at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa on Thursday

A total of 86 Lebanese, 14 Britons, and 4 Americans were among the 286 foreign nationals conferred with the status of Nigerian citizenship by the President following an approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Of these persons who signed to be Nigerians, 208 were conferred with citizenship status by naturalization, while the remaining 78 became Nigerians by registration after they officially recited the oath of allegiance and the Nigerian national pledge at the ceremony.

Addressing the new Nigerians, Buhari directed the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to immediately issue them with certificates as appropriate to enable them begin to enjoy the status conferred on them wherever they reside in the country.

Urging them to endeavour to make positive contributions to the different communities they reside, and abide by the ideals of the nation, the President said the ceremony was a constitutional requirement aimed to remove the tag of “statelessness” on every bona fide citizen of the country.

Earlier, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola revealed that the foreigners had gone through a series of thorough checks by the nation’s security agencies before being considered qualified and deserving Nigerian citizenship.

 

