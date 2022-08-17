News Top Stories

FG confirms release of N119bn for COVID-19 battle

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa and Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government has confirmed releasing about N119.3 billion to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Nigeria like other countries was affected by the pandemic between 2020 and 2021, crippling both economic and social life. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo confirmed the amount yesterday in Abuja in a keynote address at the launch of the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS). He said while N10.3 billion was voted for the implementation of the National Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene Programme, N9 billion was allocated to develop a healthcare system to withstand future shocks.

The VP said an additional N100 billion economic stimulus package was set aside as an incubation fund. He said: “We have identified key local pharmaceutical companies that will be granted funding facilities to support the procurement of raw materials and equipment required to boost local drug production and also the provision of credit assistance for the healthcare industry to help a potential increase in demand for healthcare services as well as products. “This has led to facilitating conditions for the pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, as well as healthcare practitioners.

All these interventions in the sector were necessary to revamp the healthcare sector and to put it right and put it on the right pedestal to tackle related challenges at the grassroots level. “It is pertinent to place on record the government’s concerted efforts towards improving the lives of ordinary citizens through the social protection programmes, as well as the strengthening of these programmes. In this connection, the National Social Register has been expanded, with over three million Nigerians benefiting since 2020.” Osinbajo was represented by the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning Mrs Zainab Ahmed

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I’ve forgiven arsonists who attacked, burnt my palace –Osun monarch

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo

The Salu of Edunabon, Osun State, Oba Kehinde Oladepo, Friday, said that he has forgiven his subjects who invaded his palace and razed it. Oba Oladepo made this known after the proceedings at Osun State Magistrate Court, Osogbo, where four of his subjects: Oluseye Oyirinde, Amos Obalana, Adisa Yekini and Nasiru Adebayo were being prose  […]
News

Benue: Herdsmen kill five farmers in Ortom’s village, behead another

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Suspected Fulani herdsmen militants armed with sophisticated weapons last Sunday made incursions into Tse-Apera in Nzorov, Governor Samuel Ortom’s council ward in Guma Local Government Area and left at least five farmers dead.   One of those brutally murdered was said to have been beheaded.   New Telegraph learnt that the militants invaded the area […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: It’s unthinkable for Ndigbo to be non-Nigerians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says Igbos in charge of nation’s economy …pledges to complete all federal projects in S’East President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that it was unthinkable for any Igbo person to consider himself not being part of Nigeria. The President said this yesterday at a town hall meeting with South East leaders during his one-day official visit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica