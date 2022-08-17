FG confirms release of N119bn for COVID-19 battle

The Federal Government has confirmed releasing about N119.3 billion to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Nigeria like other countries was affected by the pandemic between 2020 and 2021, crippling both economic and social life. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo confirmed the amount yesterday in Abuja in a keynote address at the launch of the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS). He said while N10.3 billion was voted for the implementation of the National Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene Programme, N9 billion was allocated to develop a healthcare system to withstand future shocks.

The VP said an additional N100 billion economic stimulus package was set aside as an incubation fund. He said: “We have identified key local pharmaceutical companies that will be granted funding facilities to support the procurement of raw materials and equipment required to boost local drug production and also the provision of credit assistance for the healthcare industry to help a potential increase in demand for healthcare services as well as products. “This has led to facilitating conditions for the pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, as well as healthcare practitioners.

All these interventions in the sector were necessary to revamp the healthcare sector and to put it right and put it on the right pedestal to tackle related challenges at the grassroots level. “It is pertinent to place on record the government’s concerted efforts towards improving the lives of ordinary citizens through the social protection programmes, as well as the strengthening of these programmes. In this connection, the National Social Register has been expanded, with over three million Nigerians benefiting since 2020.” Osinbajo was represented by the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning Mrs Zainab Ahmed

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...