FG confirms resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train services

Eight months after the attack on Abuja-Kaduna train services, the Federal Government said necessary safety and security measures have been put in place for resumption of service this month.

The attack, which took place on March 28, led to the death of nine passengers and kidnap of 62 others and huge sums of money paid before their released.

Minister of Transportation, Malam Muazu Jaji Sambo, at joint press conference with Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also disclosed that the Federal Government is to kick-start the process leading to the construction of a rail-line from Abuja to Itakpe, with a branch line to Baro.

According to him, the railway modernisation programme is to link every state capital by rail. “Within the period under review (2015-2023), the moribund commercial railway services in Nigeria were resuscitated by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, while locomotives and coaches were procured and others refurbished.

“Work is ongoing at the Kajola (Ogun State) Railway Wagon Assembly plant,” the minister said. He noted that the achievements of the Buhari administration in port development, adding that Dala Inland Port in Kano State, which is about 70 per cent completed, has been linked to the rail lines.

“Other inland ports at various levels of completion are Isiala Ngwa, Abia; Erunmu, Ibadan; Heipang, Jos, and Maiduguri,” Sambo added. He disclosed that the Kaduna Inland Dry Port which was commissioned by President Buhari on January 4, 2018, was declared a port of origin of exports and destination of imports, adding that the Funtua Inland Dry Port is next in line to be so declared this November

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...