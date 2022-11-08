News Top Stories

FG confirms resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train services

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,  ABUJA Comment(0)

Eight months after the attack on Abuja-Kaduna train services, the Federal Government said necessary safety and security measures have been put in place for resumption of service this month.

 

The attack, which took place on March 28, led to the death of nine passengers and kidnap of 62 others and huge sums of money paid before their released.

Minister of Transportation, Malam Muazu Jaji Sambo, at joint press conference with Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also disclosed that the Federal Government is to kick-start the process leading to the construction of a rail-line from Abuja to Itakpe, with a branch line to Baro.

According to him, the railway modernisation programme is to link every state capital by rail. “Within the period under review (2015-2023), the moribund commercial railway services in Nigeria were resuscitated by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, while locomotives and coaches were procured and others refurbished.

“Work is ongoing at the Kajola (Ogun State) Railway Wagon Assembly plant,” the minister said. He noted that the achievements of the Buhari administration in port development, adding that Dala Inland Port in Kano State, which is about 70 per cent completed, has been linked to the rail lines.

“Other inland ports at various levels of completion are Isiala Ngwa, Abia; Erunmu, Ibadan; Heipang, Jos, and Maiduguri,” Sambo added. He disclosed that the Kaduna Inland Dry Port which was commissioned by President Buhari on January 4, 2018, was declared a port of origin of exports and destination of imports, adding that the Funtua Inland Dry Port is next in line to be so declared this November

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Buhari present as APC NEC begins meeting in Aso Rock

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) has just commenced it’s meeting at the State House, Abuja. President Buhari, VP Osinbajo, Governors and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party and other members of the NEC are in attendance. More details later…   TRY IT […]
News Top Stories

PDP screens Atiku’s running mate today

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening committee will today screen Atiku Abubakar’s running mate for next year’s presidential election. Former Vice President Atiku emerged as the opposition party’s candidate for the election at the May 28/29 national convention in Abuja. But his name is yet to be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) […]
News

Electronic transmission: PDP alleges plot to sway NASS decision

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged plots by powerful interests to influence members of the National Assembly to reject electronic transmission of election results when the Electoral Act amendment bill is passed by both chambers of the National Assembly. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, called on Senators […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica