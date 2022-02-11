News

FG confiscates, destroys vegetable seeds worth N40m

The Federal Government through the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) yesterday said it has confiscated and destroyed vegetable seeds worth N40 million from different markets across the country. NASC Director of Seeds Inspectorate, Adebayo Agboola, disclosed this in Abuja at a sensitisation workshop on regulations and compliance, which the council organised for stakeholders in the vegetable seeds industry. He said the council has ntensified the fight against substandard and fake seeds to save Nigeria from all negative consequences.

Agboola added that the destroyed seeds of tomatoes, pepper, onions, carrot and others, were illegally imported into the country with false information, while many failed to meet required safety standards. “The vegetable seeds that have been confiscated and destroyed from the markets, when quantified, should not be less than N30 million to N40 million, because they were substandard or because they did not comply with packaging rules. “Some were confiscated because of false information at the back of the materials and other different offences. “The vegetable seeds range from tomatoes, pepper, melons, cabbage, carrots, onions and different types of other vegetable seeds that were imported into this country, to be marketed to Nigerian farmers.

 

