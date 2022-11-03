News

FG confused about insecurity, says Anglican Bishop

Anglican Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Rev. Monday Nkwoagu, yesterday said the Federal Government was confused on how to tackle the worsening insecurity in the country. Nkwoagu who decried the level of insecurity in the country blamed government and security agencies for the menace over their inability to end it. In a communiqué issued at the end of the 1st session of the ninth synod of the Diocese of Abakaliki Anglican Communion which was held at the St. James Anglican church, Onuebonyi in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Nkwoagu urged political actors to play by the rules of the game in the forthcoming general election to avoid further bloodshed.

 

