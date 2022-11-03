FG confused about insecurity, says Anglican Bishop

Anglican Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Rev. Monday Nkwoagu, yesterday said the Federal Government was confused on how to tackle the worsening insecurity in the country. Nkwoagu who decried the level of insecurity in the country blamed government and security agencies for the menace over their inability to end it. In a communiqué issued at the end of the 1st session of the ninth synod of the Diocese of Abakaliki Anglican Communion which was held at the St. James Anglican church, Onuebonyi in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Nkwoagu urged political actors to play by the rules of the game in the forthcoming general election to avoid further bloodshed.
Related Articles
How troops killed 73 terrorist suspects in 2 weeks – DHQ
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday said between June 18 and 30, troops killed at least 73 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) during counterinsurgency operations in Borno and Yobe states, respectively. It noted that within the period under review, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies, conducted various land, maritime and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AfreximBank boss wins 2022 Margaret H Demant African Art award
President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Oramah, has received in Detroit, Michigan, USA, the 2022 Margaret H. Demant African Art Award, presented by the Friends of African and African American Art (FAAAA) of the Detroit Institute of Arts. The prestigious Award was bestowed on Oramah in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reps request details of crude oil production, revenue generated by NUPRC
The House of Representatives yesterday requested for details of crude oil production from October 2021 to March, 2022, with a view to determining the revenue accrued to the Federation Account through Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). The investigative hearing on the ‘Revenue Monitoring Exercise’ was held at the instance of the House Committee […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)