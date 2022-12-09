FG considers special Software to promote agro-export

The Federal Government said it has introduced the use of a special software to aid in inspection and certification of exportable agricultural products in the country. This, it said was to curb the menace of export fraudulent practices, leading to rejection of Nigerian agricultural products in the international market. Making the disclosure yesterday, the Comptroller General, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) , Dr. Vincent Isegbe, said that improving the country’s food systems and agroexport market was necessary towards achieving a viable non-oil economy.

He explained that the software has passed through its pilot phase and some NAQS officers have been trained, while the full automation would commence first quarter of 2023. According to him, the new technology will put Nigeria on the same page with other developing countries in terms of inspection and certification of agro products. Isegbe also noted that the full potential of over 70 per cent of Nigerians who engage in meaningful agriculture, was yet to be tapped, noting that improved agroexport system would lead to a big quantum leap for Nigeria. He said: “The software has been piloted and some designated NAQS officers have been trained to understand how it works.”

