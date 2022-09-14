News

FG considers use of CNG vehicles for mass transit

The Federal Government has said that it was considering the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), which the country has in abundance, to reposition the transportation sector in urban cities across the country. The Minister of State, Transportation, Prince Ade- mola Adewole Adegoroye, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, when he received the Report on National Strategy Development for the Adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) based Transportation System in Nigeria’s Urban Cities. He assured the nation that the report would be given prompt attention; commending his predecessor, saying: “I appreciate that the last Minister who was here before, Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki, had the initiative to set up a committee to work on this, I think it is a wonderful Initiative.” Speaking further, Adegoroye said: “I assure you that Nigerians must say something about us that when we were here, that we took steps to getting things done and being in tandem with what the world wants or what the world desires at this time.” He added that greenhouse gas emissions posed health and dire environmental consequences and Nigeria could not afford to lag behind considering that she is a signatory to GreenHouse Emission Policy that is aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the environment.

Presenting the report to the Minister earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, said the report was sponsored by World Bank and was done by Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), through the Federal Ministry of Environment.

 

