FG considers zero import duty for new vessels, shipyard components

As part of efforts to stimulate investment and boost activities in Nigeria in the post-COVID-19 era, the Federal Ministry of Transportation is to consider some tax incentives for the maritime industry. The proposed incentives included zero import duty for brand new vessels imported by Nigerians or Nigerian shipping companies for use in foreign or domestic trade; 0.5 per cent only import duty for vessels aged between one and five years intended for use in foreign or domestic trade; and one per cent only import duty for vessels aged between five and eight years intended for use in foreign or domestic trade. Other proposal was the zero import duty for parts or components imported by Nigerian shipyards for local ship building, which would be for an initial period of four years after which it can be reviewed by government.

It was learnt that all these would give the maritime sector the vibrancy it needed for growth.

Already, some governments around the globe had introduced massive tax reduction or elimination to spur activities in key sectors and rev up their economies during the coronavirus pandemic. The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, who conveyed the ministry’s position to the Hon. Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, in Abuja, restated the commitment of the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, towards ensuring the growth of maritime in Nigeria.

Its Head, Corporate Communications, Philip Kyanet, said in a statement that the director-general had emphasised that the maritime sector was critical in the growth and development of transportation, and by extension, international trade in the country. Jamoh said the incentives were being proposed because of the importance of the Nigerian maritime sector to the entire sub-Saharan African region.

