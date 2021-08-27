FG conspiring against Nigerians, CAN alleges

…claims military not allowed to deal with insurgents

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has alleged a conspiracy against Nigerians by the Federal Government following the growing security problems in the country. The group insisted insurgency could be ended “within a week”, but claimed the military “are not allowed to deal with Boko Haram” by government. Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja to commemorate CAN’s 45th anniversary, the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the body, Rt. Rev. Stephen Adegbite, questioned government’s sincerity in its efforts to address loss of lives through violence. Adegbite, who advised President Muhammadu Buhari to stop being biased in his approach to the fight against the security issues, stressed that Boko Haram and other criminal gangs could be defeated within a week.

He said: “What is happening at the moment is that government is conspiring against Nigeria and against Nigerians. If government is ready to win this battle, in one week they will defeat Boko Haram, but the point is what do they want to achieve from it? “You can only be President when there is a Nigeria, if there is no Nigeria today, Mr. Buhari will leave Aso Rock and he will run for his dear life. “For anybody to tell me that the military we have cannot defeat Boko Haram I will not accept it. It’s a lie.

They are not allowed to deal with Boko Haram. When they (military) want to get them, they ask them to retreat but what are we gaining from that, where are we going from here? “The government must be sincere. Mr. President is looking the other way. We cannot deal with Boko Haram but we can go after Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu.

“After the 42 Muslims were killed in Plateau State somebody said there will be reprisals and up till now he has not been arrested does he have two heads, are we not in the same country? “You go after other people from other parts but you cannot deal with people from your own side who are threatening brimstone and thunder but Nigeria belongs to God and God will deliver Nigeria.” The Assistant General Secretary CAN, Elder Biodun Sanyaolu, who stressed that Nigeria has brilliant security officials who have excelled in operations outside the country, said: “The fact remains that our leaders are not sincere.

“After 42 Muslims were killed they said the President was very sad and he could not eat, what has been happening when other people were being killed? “Now we are seeing reprisals, a lot of people are being killed in Plateau State now and the President is still eating. Maybe when they kill another Muslim the President will not eat again.” Sanyaolu, who regretted what he described as “a siege to the church”, said it was reprehensible that the nation’s security architecture had been compromised. He said: “Terrorists are operating with impunity wherever and whenever they wanted. Our security agencies are giving us the impression that these terrorists operating in the North-West are bandits.”

