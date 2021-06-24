FG, corporates raise N4.58trn from fixed income market

NGX extends decline by N22bn

Despite the weak macroeconomic environment, Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited continues to provide issuers with a platform that allows them meet their strategic business objectives as Federal Government and corporates have so far raised N4.58 trillion from the capital market via fixed income segment from January to June 3, 2021. Data obtained from NGX’s X-Compliance Report on new listings in the fixed income market in 2021, revealed that the total number of issues within the period under review stood at 41 with 6.812 trillion units admitted till date.

The data further revealed that the Federal Government was the most active player in the fixed income segment, while the value or market capitalisation of the new listings till date (June 3, 2021) stands at N4.58 trillion, from twelve issuers. According to NGX in a statement, issuers continue to express excitement and satisfaction over the ability to access capital from the market and list the securities on NGX so as to provide liquidity for investors.

Some of the issuers that have listed on NGX in the period under review include NOVAMBL Investments SPV Plc, Federal Government of Nigeria, Mecure Industries Funding SPV Plc, CardinalStone Financing SPV Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, FBNQuest Merchant Bank SPV Funding Plc, BUA Cement Plc, Etranzact International Plc, Kogi State Government, TSL SPV Plc, Lagos State Government and Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. The Divisional Head, Listings Business, NGX, Mr. Olumide Bolumole, said the exchange has continued to provide issuers with a platform that allows them meet their strategic business objectives, saying it was the exchange’s delight to see issuers take full advantage of products and services to support their growth story.

