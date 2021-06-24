Business

FG, corporates raise N4.58trn from fixed income market

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

NGX extends decline by N22bn

Despite the weak macroeconomic environment, Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited continues to provide issuers with a platform that allows them meet their strategic business objectives as Federal Government and corporates have so far raised N4.58 trillion from the capital market via fixed income segment from January to June 3, 2021. Data obtained from NGX’s X-Compliance Report on new listings in the fixed income market in 2021, revealed that the total number of issues within the period under review stood at 41 with 6.812 trillion units admitted till date.

The data further revealed that the Federal Government was the most active player in the fixed income segment, while the value or market capitalisation of the new listings till date (June 3, 2021) stands at N4.58 trillion, from twelve issuers. According to NGX in a statement, issuers continue to express excitement and satisfaction over the ability to access capital from the market and list the securities on NGX so as to provide liquidity for investors.

Some of the issuers that have listed on NGX in the period under review include NOVAMBL Investments SPV Plc, Federal Government of Nigeria, Mecure Industries Funding SPV Plc, CardinalStone Financing SPV Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, FBNQuest Merchant Bank SPV Funding Plc, BUA Cement Plc, Etranzact International Plc, Kogi State Government, TSL SPV Plc, Lagos State Government and Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. The Divisional Head, Listings Business, NGX, Mr. Olumide Bolumole, said the exchange has continued to provide issuers with a platform that allows them meet their strategic business objectives, saying it was the exchange’s delight to see issuers take full advantage of products and services to support their growth story.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lockdown, FX scarcity scare take toll on economy

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

Scarcity of forex occasioned by the fall in the prices crude oil in the international market, Nigeria’s main export and source of foreign exchange, have started taking toll on the economy. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports   Lenders to limit debit card spending abroad to ease FX risk   Indications during the week were that banks in […]
Business

Transport policy to unlock blue economy potential

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that the much anticipated National Maritime Transport Policy (NMTP) will unlock the huge potential and vast opportunities in the nation’s blue economy. The Managing Director of the authority, Hadiza Bala Usman, said that the policy would support local content development, create good value jobs and attract high impacting direct […]
Business

Report: Nigeria, others lead in office demand rebound

Posted on Author Hassan Taiwo with agency report

West Africa is set to lead a recovery in demand for African office space in 2021, Haussmann Africa Chief Operating Officer, Maxime Chauvelot, said. According to Africa report, the West African recovery, which includes Nigeria, is broadly based across sectors and includes banking and insurance, Chauvelot says. Business has been picking up since September after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica