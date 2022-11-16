FG counters ASUU’s objection to substantive suit on strike

…as court orders service of suit on CONUA, NAMDA

The Federal Government has filed processes at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) challenging the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s objection to the substantive suit on its suspended indefinite strike. Counsel to the Federal Government (claimants), James Igwe disclosed this on Tuesday when the matter came up at the Abuja Division of the NICN. Recall that based on a referral made to the NICN by the Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige, the vacation judge, Justice Polycarp Hamman, issued an interlocutory order restraining members of ASUU from continuing with the strike.

The order in suit was upheld by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which also ordered ASUU to immediately enter their defence on the substantive suit as ordered by Justice Hamman before referring the matter back to the NICN President. However, when both parties appeared before the NICN President Justice Benedict Kanyip, Igwe told the court that the defendants filed a preliminary objection, challenging the juris-diction of the court to hear the substantive suit. He said the government filed a counter-affidavit and written addresses, challenging the defendant’s preliminary objection. Lawyer for ASUU, Femi Falana (SAN), who joined virtually, did not object to the processes filed by the Federal Government. Kehinde Oyewumi, who appeared for the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), told the court that his clients filed an application seeking to be joined as a party in the substantive suit.

After listening to all the parties, Justice Kanyip deemed the processes of the claimants challenging the preliminary objection as properly filed and adjourned the matter till December 13, 2022 for hearing of the preliminary objection. The Federal Government filed a preliminary objection to the suit by SERAP on the grounds that it is incompetent. The fourth case: ASUU vs. the Minister of Labour and four others was adjourned when the court discovered that one of the parties was not served.

