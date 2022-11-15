FG counters ASUU’s objection to substantive suit on strike

The Federal Government has filed processes at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), challenging the preliminary objection of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the substantive suit on its suspended indefinite strike.

The counsel to the Federal Government (claimants), James U. K. Igwe disclosed this, Tuesday, when the matter came up at the Abuja Division of the NICN.

Recall that based on a referral made to the NICN by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, the vacation judge, Justice Polycarp Hamman, earlier issued an interlocutory order, restraining members of ASUU from continuing with their indefinite strike.

The order in suit no: NICN/ABJ/270/2022 was upheld by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which also ordered ASUU to immediately enter their defence on the substantive suit, as ordered by Justice Hamman, before remitting the matter back to the President of the NICN.

However, when both parties appeared before the President of the NICN, Justice Benedict Kanyip, Igwe told the court that the defendants filed a preliminary objection, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the substantive suit.

He said the government filed a counter affidavit and written addresses, challenging the defendant’s preliminary objection.

The counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana, who joined virtually, did not object to the processes filed by the Federal Government

