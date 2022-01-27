FG: Courts to resume prosecution of Boko Haram suspects

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday said machineries are in motion to ensure the continuation of courts sitting in Kainji, New Bussa, for the prosecu-tion of Boko Haram cases. According to Malami’s media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the AGF made this known while receiving the Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdomof theNetherlands, Dr. Eniola Ajayi, in Abuja. Malami commended the ambassadorforhertirelessefforts andpatriotism, recalling that Nigeria has cooperated fully with the court through the submission of relevant documents that eventually led to its exoneration. “With due diligence to Nigeria’s mandate under Article 86 of the Rome Statute of ICC, Nigeria cooperated fully with the court through submission of relevant documents, reports of panels of enquiry etc.”

