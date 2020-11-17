FG: COVID-19 vaccine discovery liable for fuel price hike

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said that the recent discovery of vaccine for the cure of Coronavirus (COVID-19) by the pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, was responsible for the hike in the price of the premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol in the country.

Briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Sylva said the government could no longer continue to subsidize petrol because doing so only benefits the elites. He explained that the hike in price of petrol only reflects the reality of the price of crude at the international market.

According to him, whenever the price of crude goes up at the international market, the price of petrol will naturally increase and vice versa. On the latest increase and its relationship with Pfizer’s discovery of COVID- 19 vaccine, the minister said: “Now what happened recently was because of the announcement of a vaccine for COVID-19 by Pfizer.

With that crude oil prices went up a little bit. “So when crude oil prices go up a little bit, then you will see that it instantly reflects on the price of petrol, which is a derivative of crude oil.

That’s why you see that there’s this movement. If we listen to ourselves, this is the same explanation we’ve been giving. Like when the pump prices came down, we reduced the pump price because it reflected, we saw that crude prices were lower, so we reduced the pump price when we deregulated.

Then when the crude prices went up, it went up, when it comes down, it goes down. That is how it works.” On need to fully deregulate petrol, Sylva explained that the government could no longer afford to pay subsidies on the product. He said other petroleum products with direct impacts on the poor masses like diesel and kerosene have long been deregulated and responding to market forces.

Talking about the subsidy, he said: “The money is not there now. Just take the example of our production level; our crude oil production level was over two million barrels a day. Today, to comply with OPEC cut and quota, we have reduced production to 1.4 million barrels. “Having reduced production to 1.4 million barrels, crude oil is also not selling at an optimal rate. Where do you get the money to continue to subsidize?

If government were to continue with subsidy, it means, for example, that at some point, we may not even have money after subsidizing petrol to pay salaries. You have no choice. “It is very clear that today, things are not as they were before. The earnings of government has reduced by 60 per cent and what is happening in the oil sector reflects what is happening elsewhere.

“Our tax collection has also reduced because less oil is being produced; there is less activity in the oil industry which is driving the economy. So you find out it is a double whammy from all sides. “I am telling you if Mr. President could have continued with subsidy, he would have.

But when you look at the facts before us, it is not possible. “So, what is the problem with deregulating petrol which is mostly used by the elites? Let us be fair to this country; let us be fair to the poor people of the country. If we have deregulated what they were using, then there is absolutely no reason to subsidize petrol.

“The only explanation to everything we have said is that the country just could not afford subsidy anymore. It is unfortunate we are experiencing some of these things now. I am sure when things stabilize, our earnings begin to improve, we will begin to see the benefits of what this government has done.”

The minister added that the government has introduced gas as a cheaper alternative to fuel which citizens should patronize to lessen the burden of increase in the price of petrol

Like this: Like Loading...