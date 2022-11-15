FG crashes ship berthing costs from $150k to $20k – CBi Group

A group, Convention on Business Integrity (CBi), has said that its collaborative efforts with Federal Government agencies has resulted in a drastic reduction in the cost of birthing ships in Nigerian ports from $150,000 to $20,000.

This was disclosed by a delegation of CBi led by Mr. Olusoji Apampa which paid a courtesy visit to Vice President Yemi-Osinbajo Tuesday at the Presidential Villa.

According to a release by Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesman, those government agencies that collaborated to eliminate unreceipted extortions were the Shippers Council, ICPC, DSS and the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), the Technical Unit on Governance & Anti-Corruption Reforms (TUGAR), alongside the CBi, through the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN).

This feat, he said, has earned international praise and won the first ever “Outstanding Achievement in Collective Action Award” of the Switzerland-based Basel Institute on Governance.

According to Apampa, the success recorded has now attracted international reviews as countries such as Egypt, Ukraine and India were planning to adopt the “Nigerian miracle” model to produce similar gains in their ports’ operations.

The international award recognised the work of the Nigerian MACN, which created a real time-based Help Desk to resolve complaints and concerns of shipping companies as soon as they berth at the ports.

