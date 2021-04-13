FG: Criminal elements planning fresh attacks on airports

Nigeria’s security agencies are taking a holistic approach to ensuring the safety of the country’s aerodromes, especially those of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Kaduna Airport and those in Sokoto and Kano.

On March 6, 2021, staff quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, at the Kaduna Airport, were attacked by gunmen who abducted some families. Locals near the airport said the gunmen were armed with dangerous weapons and whisked away some members of staff and their families.

According to reports, “It is not yet clear how they gained access into the quarters, but some staff of FAAN living in the quarters, who managed to escape, said some staff members with their families were taken away by the armed men.”

There had been heightened security cover for many of the country’s airports, particularly the Lagos airport, where travelers and other users of the airports are checked and vehicles into the International wing of the airport are checked by military personnel.

Aside that, most parts of the terminal are covered by CCTV camera; with the Federal Government spending huge amount of money to provide security gadgets at the airport and those of Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Kano.

To this end, the Ministry of Aviation had issued a warning about expected attacks on airports across the country.

This was stated in a memo addressed to airport security chiefs and signed by S.M. Mamman, FAAN Deputy General Manager of Administration and Logistics. Airports in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano

Abuja, and Lagos are on the list, according to a document dated April 9, 2021. The memo reads: “I am directed to convey a warning from the Ministry of Aviation regarding security threats by criminal elements against airports in Nigeria and to request the immediate enumeration of appropriate countermeasures for the safety of airports/facilities under your purview.

“Airports in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos, among others, are at the top of the list for which criminals are considering carrying out attacks.

Both airports, however, are being notified and asked to operate at a higher threat level. “Submit a list of current and additional countermeasures to combat the risks, along with their cost consequences where applicable,” the airport chiefs have been told.

They are also required to call an emergency meeting of airport security committees to “study the current state of airport security, jointly recommend corrective steps, and share responsibility for successful implementation.

Top official of FAAN, who spoke to New Tele-graph on strict condition of anonymity, confirmed the leakage of the memo which he said was not done in the interest of the country.

The source stated that it was a top security document which should not have been leaked by anybody, saying whoever did that was an enemy of the country, disclosing that the memo was part of regular meetings which they normally hold with all security agencies to protect many of the country’s strategic infrastructure and facilities.

“I should not be discussing this matter with you because it is a security issue. You should be discussing with the Inspector-General of Police. I am not happy with this because this is part of regular security meetings and this should not have been leaked to the public because it will cause panic to travelers and other users of the facilities”.

There are indications for manhunt as security operatives are said to be narrowing down on how the memo was leaked to the public with a view to reprimanding people who deliberate or inadvertently leaked the important security document.

