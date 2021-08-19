FG, Cross River set to build 1000 social housing units

The Federal Government in partnership with the Cross River State government is set to commence the construction of 1000 housing units to be spread across the three senatorial zones of the state. The social housing programme is under the National Social Housing Programme (NSHP) being promoted by the Economic Sustainability Committee in the office of the Vice-President. Disclosing the flag of the project during a presentation to the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, in Calabar, Managing Director of Family Homes Funds Limited, Mr. Femi Adewole, said: “The scheme is a new program that was instituted in October 2020 as one of the economic sustainability plans of the federal government in response to the effects of COVID-19.” Adewole said the development of the housing units was going to be in phases with the first phase or part that will see to the construction of “a 1,000 units under the affordable housing programme.” Continuing, he said: “The social housing program is one of the economic sustainability plans of the Federal Government in response to the effects of COVID-19 on the economy and also to alleviate its impact on Nigerians on very low income.”

