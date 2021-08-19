News

FG, Cross River set to build 1000 social housing units

Posted on Author Favour Egbuogu Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The Federal Government in partnership with the Cross River State government is set to commence the construction of 1000 housing units to be spread across the three senatorial zones of the state. The social housing programme is under the National Social Housing Programme (NSHP) being promoted by the Economic Sustainability Committee in the office of the Vice-President. Disclosing the flag of the project during a presentation to the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, in Calabar, Managing Director of Family Homes Funds Limited, Mr. Femi Adewole, said: “The scheme is a new program that was instituted in October 2020 as one of the economic sustainability plans of the federal government in response to the effects of COVID-19.” Adewole said the development of the housing units was going to be in phases with the first phase or part that will see to the construction of “a 1,000 units under the affordable housing programme.” Continuing, he said: “The social housing program is one of the economic sustainability plans of the Federal Government in response to the effects of COVID-19 on the economy and also to alleviate its impact on Nigerians on very low income.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Banks’ investments in TBs, others hit N7.84trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Despite high inflation indicating that prospects of positive real returns are still some way off, deposit money banks in the country continue to step up investments in Treasury Bills (TBs), bonds and other types of investment securities, findings by New Telegraph show.   Investment securities are securities such as fixed income instruments, equity securities […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS protests: 924 looters, arsonists arrested

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Emmanuel Marsha, Stephen Olufemi Oni, Adewumi Ademiju and Clement Ekong

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Security agents have arrested 924 suspects for allegedly looting private and government properties in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The suspects were apprehended in the last couple of days for the ongoing looting and destruction across several states of the federation as fallout of the protests seeking an end to harassment, […]
News

Ijaw group to FG: Reject 3% PIB equity share for host com

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has cautioned the Federal Government to restrain from signing the approved three per cent equity share in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) that was recently passed by the National Assembly into law. This came as the foremost Ijaw leader and the leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica