FG: Cryptocurrency facilitates money laundering, other crimes

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has warned that Cryptocurrency has the potential of facilitating financial crimes, especially money laundering, if not regulated. To maximise the benefits accruable from the emergence of the currency, therefore, the PACAC has called for a multi-pronged approach, by way of policy and legislative frameworks and other criminal justice responses. Chairman of PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), expressed the concern at a one-day interactive dialogue with the theme, “Global Trends In Cryptocurrency: Opportunities And Risks”.

This dialogue was aimed at discussing the potentials of cryptocurrencies in contributing to the development of the nation’s economy, viz-a-viz the mitigation of accompanying risks. Specifically, Sagay submitted that Cryptocurrency “can be used as an object of crime, including money laundering. He stated this in his opening remarks at the virtual dialogue, which had presentations from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ministry of Justice, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), among other critical stakeholders. Earlier, the presidential advisory committee had noted that: “The development, wide utilisation and impact of virtual currencies across the world are both beneficial and risky.” According to PACAC: “Virtual currencies are used by legitimate business people and criminal groups.

Hence, legislative and regulatory frameworks need to be adapted and updated in response to these new risks, particularly with respect to the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing. “This makes multistakeholder effective policy, legislative, regulatory and criminal justice responses imperative for Nigeria. In spite of the potentials and challenges of virtual currency regime, awareness of its role and impact is low.”

