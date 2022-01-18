News

FG cuts gas price to GenCos, lowers electricity tariffs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government is set to reduce electricity tariffs this year while improving the power supply.

To achieve this, the government said it had cut down the price at which gas – a major component of power generation – is being sold to Generating Companies (GenCos).

A member of the sevenman Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff said the goal was to ensure improved energy to Nigerians at a cheaper cost. It was gathered that the seven-man Technical Committee is chaired by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN).

 

Other members are Minister of State Power, Mr Godwin Jedy-Agba; Chairman, National Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Special Assistant to the President on Infrastructure, Ahmad Rufai Zakari as Secretary.

 

Others are Dr. Onoho’Omhen Ebhohimhen (NLC); Deputy President of the NLC and Secretary-General, Nigeria Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Comrade Joe Ajaero; Comrade Chris Okonkwo (TUC) and a representative of Power Distribution Companies (DisCos).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PENGASSAN, NUPENG to embark on 3-day warning strike over IPPIS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…describe IPPIS as defective, problematic T here are indications that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), would this week embark on a 3-day warning strike over Federal Government’s threat on its personnel cost, if they failed to enrol unto […]
News

Group frowns at ‘continued harassment’ of NIPC boss

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

A group, #FixPolitics Initiative, has expressed concern over what it called the continued harassment of theExecutiveSecretary of the Nigerian Investment PromotionCommission( NIPC), Ms. YewandeSadiku, byagencies of government. It has therefore called on the Federal Government to act immediately to provide protection from harassment toSadikuandmoregenerally, to ensure that technocrats who are appointed into office and are […]
News

3 Oyo Exco members test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo and Adeolu Adeyemo

…as Osun records 7 fresh cases Three members of the Oyo State Executive Council have tested positive for coronavirus pandemic, Governor Seyi Makinde has revealed. Makinde, who made the disclosure yesterday on his personal Facebook account, said that two of the tests were inconclusive as they would be retested. He said: “Earlier today, we received […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica