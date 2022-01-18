FG cuts gas price to GenCos, lowers electricity tariffs

The Federal Government is set to reduce electricity tariffs this year while improving the power supply.

To achieve this, the government said it had cut down the price at which gas – a major component of power generation – is being sold to Generating Companies (GenCos).

A member of the sevenman Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff said the goal was to ensure improved energy to Nigerians at a cheaper cost. It was gathered that the seven-man Technical Committee is chaired by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN).

Other members are Minister of State Power, Mr Godwin Jedy-Agba; Chairman, National Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Special Assistant to the President on Infrastructure, Ahmad Rufai Zakari as Secretary.

Others are Dr. Onoho’Omhen Ebhohimhen (NLC); Deputy President of the NLC and Secretary-General, Nigeria Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Comrade Joe Ajaero; Comrade Chris Okonkwo (TUC) and a representative of Power Distribution Companies (DisCos).

