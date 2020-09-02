FG cuts, merges NCAA directorates; sacks directors

The Federal Government has cut the number of directorates in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to six from nine.

This is coming as three directors have been relieved of their duties in what the aviation regulatory body termed “restructuring”.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu in a statement disclosed that the directorates which are the major organs of the authority had been reduced from nine to six.

Nuhu listed the new and retained directorates as Airworthiness Standards (DAWS), Operations, Licensing and Training (DOLT), Air Transport Regulations (DATR, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards (DAAS), Finance and Accounts (DFA) and the Directorate of Human Resources and Administration (DHR&A).

The directorates of Consumer Protection and General Aviation have been phased out. While the former is merged with DATR, the latter is subsumed under the Directorate of Airworthiness Standards.

Similarly, two new directors have been appointed by the Federal Government to take charge of the Directorates of Airworthiness Standards (DAWS) and Operations, Licensing and Training (DOLT).

The newly appointed directors, who are aviation professions with several decades of industry experience in their areas of expertise, are Engineer Kayode Ajiboye for DAWS and Captain Elisha Bahago for DOLT

Capt. Nuhu’s words: “The approved restructuring is aimed at repositioning the NCAA for effective and efficient service delivery and also to entrench a robust Safety Oversight System in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices, while enabling the regulatory body resolve current and emerging challenges facing the industry.”

The Federal Government had carried out restructuring of virtually all the agencies in aviation since 2016.

The restructuring started in with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) with the demotion of some directors and 10 General Managers of the agency.

