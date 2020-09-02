Aviation

FG cuts, merges NCAA directorates; sacks directors

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Federal Government has cut the number of directorates in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to six from nine.
This is coming as three directors have been relieved of their duties in what the aviation regulatory body termed “restructuring”.
The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu in a statement disclosed that the directorates which are the major organs of the authority had been reduced from nine to six.
Nuhu listed the new and retained directorates as Airworthiness Standards (DAWS), Operations, Licensing and Training (DOLT), Air Transport Regulations (DATR, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards (DAAS), Finance and Accounts (DFA) and the Directorate of Human Resources and Administration (DHR&A).
The directorates of Consumer Protection and General Aviation have been phased out. While the former is merged with DATR, the latter is subsumed under the Directorate of Airworthiness Standards.
Similarly, two new directors have been appointed by the Federal Government to take charge of the Directorates of Airworthiness Standards (DAWS) and Operations, Licensing and Training (DOLT).
The newly appointed directors, who are aviation professions with several decades of industry experience in their areas of expertise, are Engineer Kayode Ajiboye for DAWS and Captain Elisha Bahago for DOLT
Capt. Nuhu’s words: “The approved restructuring is aimed at repositioning the NCAA for effective and efficient service delivery and also to entrench a robust Safety Oversight System in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices, while enabling the regulatory body resolve current and emerging challenges facing the industry.”
The Federal Government had carried out restructuring of virtually all the agencies in aviation since 2016.
The restructuring started in with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) with the demotion of some directors and 10 General Managers of the agency.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Aviation

AIB begins probe into Middle East, Turkish Airlines’ collision

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has said it has commenced investigation into a serious incident involving an Airbus A330-243 with the Nationality and Registration Marks, OD-MEA operated by Middle East Airline and a Boeing 777 with Nationality and Registration Marks, TC-LJC, operated by Turkish Airline , which occurred on July 29th, 2020 at the Murtala […]
Aviation

Medview board agrees to sell two aircraft to pay off debts 

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Two directors resign Wole Shadare   The COVID-19 pandemic has found expression in the tough situation Nigerian airlines are currently faced with as the board of Medview Airline has agreed to sell two aircraft to offset its debts. In a notice published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the company said […]
Aviation

Govt has no money for aviation infrastructure – Minister

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has defended the plans by the Federal Government to concession some major airports across the country saying government has no money to invest in aviation infrastructure. This is coming as the representative of the Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Haruna Yusuf said the agency would review all concessions at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: