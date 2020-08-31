FG: Dangote fertilizer crucial to agricultural agenda

The Federal Government yesterday said that Dangote Fertilizer Limited is crucial to the achievement of its agricultural transformation agenda, which it said is aimed at boosting food security in the country.

Besides, the construction of the fertilizer plant had been completed and was set for inauguration in the next few months. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, who stated this during a facility tour of Dangote Fertilizer plant in Lagos, called on the company to assist the Federal Government’s agricultural mechanisation scheme as well as extension services for small scale farmers.

According to him, Dangote’s support was needed for the success of the mechanisation scheme, which he said, was expected to cover 632 local government areas across the nation.

“It is very clear that Dangote, one way or the other, will help in this programme by the Federal Government,” he said. Nanono said Aliko Dangote’s investment in fertilizer production would contribute to improved farm yields and agricultural productivity, which he said were critical to Nigeria’s long-term food security.

The minister commended Dangote for taking advantage of the Federal Government’s Presidential Initiative on Fertilizer that was aimed at bringing down the cost of fertilizer across the country.

“The capacity of Dangote Fertilizer is enough to change the way fertilizer is being used in this country. We are going to complement his efforts and support him in this regard. The challenge of the supply of fertilizer is going to be solved by the Dangote Fertilizer plant. I can now go home and sleep,” he said.

According to him, the Federal Government wanted to make sure that Nigerians had enough food to eat. “We can only achieve the objective with enough fertilizer in the country. I am extremely proud of Aliko Dangote for what he is doing in this country. I think no other person has probably done half of what he is doing in the area of investment. If we can have just additional two of his type, this country will be completely different.

