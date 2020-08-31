News

FG: Dangote fertilizer crucial to agricultural agenda

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday said that Dangote Fertilizer Limited is crucial to the achievement of its agricultural transformation agenda, which it said is aimed at boosting food security in the country.

 

Besides, the construction of the fertilizer plant had been completed and was set for inauguration in the next few months. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, who stated this during a facility tour of Dangote Fertilizer plant in Lagos, called on the company to assist the Federal Government’s agricultural mechanisation scheme as well as extension services for small scale farmers.

 

According to him, Dangote’s support was needed for the success of the mechanisation scheme, which he said, was expected to cover 632 local government areas across the nation.

 

“It is very clear that Dangote, one way or the other, will help in this programme by the Federal Government,” he said. Nanono said Aliko Dangote’s investment in fertilizer production would contribute to improved farm yields and agricultural productivity, which he said were critical to Nigeria’s long-term food security.

 

The minister commended Dangote for taking advantage of the Federal Government’s Presidential Initiative on Fertilizer that was aimed at bringing down the cost of fertilizer across the country.

 

“The capacity of Dangote Fertilizer is enough to change the way fertilizer is  being used in this country. We are going to complement his efforts and support him in this regard. The challenge of the supply of fertilizer is going to be solved by the Dangote Fertilizer plant. I can now go home and sleep,” he said.

 

According to him, the Federal Government wanted to make sure that Nigerians had enough food to eat. “We can only achieve the objective with enough fertilizer in the country. I am extremely proud of Aliko Dangote for what he is doing in this country. I think no other person has probably done half of what he is doing in the area of investment. If we can have just additional two of his type, this country will be completely different.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu okays N13.75bn to clear unpaid pensions

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of moves to tackle challenges confronting retirees in the state, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved N13.75 billion to pay backlog of accrued pensions to retirees in the state. Speaking on the pension administration in the state, Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle who disclosed this, said […]
News

JAMB shifts admissions to Sep 7

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…withholds inmates’ UTME results over infractions   The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) hasshiftedcommencement of this year’s post- UnifiedTertiaryMatriculation Examination (post-UTME) screening for the 2020 admission processes into tertiary institutions in the country, to September 7, 2020.   Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the shift in date from an earlier announced […]
News

NCDC confirms 160 more COVID-19 cases as total infections exceed 53,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria has recorded 160 more COVID-19 cases as the total infections have risen to 53, 477. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Friday night. According to the latest report, the new cases were recorded in the Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 13 other states. While Plateau topped the list […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: