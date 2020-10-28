Business

FG: Data protection germane for African economy

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy (Nigeria), Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has emphasised the need for African countries to build data protections standard across their borders as it becomes essential for the new economy.

Pantami stated this while delivering the keynote address at the 1st Africa Data Protection Conclave, which held virtually at the weekend. The minister noted that this had led to the formation of the National Digital Economy Policy Strategy in Nigeria, which rests on developmental regulation, digital skills, solid infrastructure, service infrastructure, digital services, soft infrastructure, digital society and emerging technologies and indigenous content creation and promotion.

In his keynote address, Pantami explained that while African nations continue to build the digital economy, thought must be taken to build the confidence of citizens to ensure there are no data breaches in any way.

“We need to ensure that nations build their data infrastructure, mining and security to the highest level because this will be the industry of the future to generate economic growth and build wealth,” he said. Also speaking at the conclave, Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, emphasised the role the organisation had played in developing the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation modelled under the global General Data Protection Regulation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

OPEC: Nigeria’s oil production rises to 42.47m barrels

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigeria’s crude oil cumulative production hit 42.47 million barrels in August, 2020. Figures from the just released oil market report of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which showed this, added that Nigeria produced 1.37 million barrels of crude oil per day in each of the 31 days in August, 2020. The figure, however, […]
Business

CRR: Banks sustain positive H1 earnings despite debits

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Given H1’20 results so far released by deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country, the prediction in some quarters that the lenders’ earnings for the period would be significantly impacted by the frequent debiting of their accounts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) breaches, may not come true after […]
Business

Importers open office in Nnewi

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Echezona Okafor Nnewi Importers in Nnewi, Anambra State, under the aegis of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers Association (AMIA) Nnewi, recently, inaugurated their headquarters in the industrial town. The event attracted importers, manufacturers and corporate institutions.   Speaking at the event, president of the association, Mr. Augustine Jideofor Emmanuel, commended the association for being able to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: