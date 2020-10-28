FG: Data protection germane for African economy

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy (Nigeria), Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has emphasised the need for African countries to build data protections standard across their borders as it becomes essential for the new economy.

Pantami stated this while delivering the keynote address at the 1st Africa Data Protection Conclave, which held virtually at the weekend. The minister noted that this had led to the formation of the National Digital Economy Policy Strategy in Nigeria, which rests on developmental regulation, digital skills, solid infrastructure, service infrastructure, digital services, soft infrastructure, digital society and emerging technologies and indigenous content creation and promotion.

In his keynote address, Pantami explained that while African nations continue to build the digital economy, thought must be taken to build the confidence of citizens to ensure there are no data breaches in any way.

“We need to ensure that nations build their data infrastructure, mining and security to the highest level because this will be the industry of the future to generate economic growth and build wealth,” he said. Also speaking at the conclave, Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, emphasised the role the organisation had played in developing the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation modelled under the global General Data Protection Regulation.

