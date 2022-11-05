Education

FG debunks selective, half salary  payment to ASUU members

The Federal Government has dismissed the alleged bias in the payment of salaries as well as payment of half salaries for the month of October to members of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) as reported by the media.

A statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, on Saturday in Abuja, described both reports as grossly inaccurate, misleading and barefaced distortion of facts.

According to him, members of ASUU were paid their October salary pro-rata, and not half salary as the media widely reported, because they cannot be paid for work not done.

He further clarified that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, never directed the Accountant General of the Federation to pay the university lecturers half salary.

The statement reads in part: “Following the ruling of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the order of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), asking ASUU to go back to work, the leadership of the union wrote to the Minister, informing him that they have suspended the strike. The Federal Ministry of Education wrote to him in a similar vein and our labour inspectors in various states also confirmed that they have resumed work.

“So, the minister wrote to the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning, directing that their salaries should be restored. They were paid in pro-rata to the number of days that they worked in October, counting from the day that they suspended their industrial action. Pro-rata was done because you cannot pay them for work not done. Everybody’s hands are tied.”

 

