FG declares Christmas, New Year holidays

As part of activities to celebrate Christmas, Boxing Day, as well as the New Year Day, the Federal Government has declared Friday 25, Monday 28, December 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021 as public holidays.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration in Abuja, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He enjoined Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love, saying: “We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and Ministry of Jesus Christ signified. That will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth”.

The former Osun State governor noted that peace and security remained critical factors needed for governments at all levels to accomplish the mission of revitalising the economy, improving foreign direct investment (FDI) as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.

Aregbesola, therefore, admonished Nigerians and Christians in particular, to adhere strictly to the COVID- 19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease

Like this: Like Loading...