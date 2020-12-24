News

FG declares Christmas, New Year holidays

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

As part of activities to celebrate Christmas, Boxing Day, as well as the New Year Day, the Federal Government has declared Friday 25, Monday 28, December 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021 as public holidays.

 

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration in Abuja, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

 

He enjoined Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love, saying: “We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and Ministry of Jesus Christ signified. That will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth”.

The former Osun State governor noted that peace and security remained critical factors needed for governments at all levels to accomplish the mission of revitalising the economy, improving foreign direct investment (FDI) as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.

 

Aregbesola, therefore, admonished Nigerians and Christians in particular, to adhere strictly to the COVID- 19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ex-Edo Speaker dies; widow, son kidnapped on way to burial

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman and Muhammad Bashir

It was double misfortune for the family of the former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba after the former legislator died on Saturday morning and his widow, Hasana was kidnapped on the way to bury her late husband.   According to a family source, who did not want his name mentioned, the […]
News

Gbajabiamila commends lawmakers, as Reps adjourns till Jan 26

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has commended the efforts of lawmakers in working assiduously to ensure that the country pulled through 2020, a year he described as trying and challenging.   In an address to wind down the activities of the House for the year during a special plenary convened […]
News

Saving them from illiteracy, hunger

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

To save Ezzagu community, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State from hunger and illiteracy, a Catholic Priest from the area, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Njoku, has offered scholarships to 40 indigent students and distributed foodstuffs to over 120 vulnerable households. UCHENNA INYA in Abakaliki reports Ezzagu community had its own ugly experience during the total […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: