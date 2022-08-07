Business

FG declares Dala ICD as port of origin, final destination

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The Federal Government has declared Dala Inland Container Depot (ICD) also known as Dry Port, as port of origin for export of goods and final destination for goods brought into the country through the country’s seaports.

The Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, made declaration in Kano, disclosing that the event was granted approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in March, 2006, as part of the Federal Government’s reform programme to promote efficient transportation, decongest the seaports and bring shipping and ports services closer to importers and exporters.

 

“In today’s new global economy, speed to the markets with finished goods and lower shipping costs are the main drivers of trade more than ever before. The Dala Dry Port will facilitate this and more,” Sambo said.

 

On why the project was located in Kano, Sambo said: “The importance of Kano State as the commercial capital of northern Nigeria with huge agricultural trade and export volume is well documented”.

 

“The state has a sizable number of textile and agro-allied industries, assembly plants amongst others and several manufacturing industries. It is not only suited but most qualified”, the Minister further said.

 

He equally called on shipping companies, maritime practitioners, land-locked countries like Chad, Niger and other port users to take full advantage of the Dala ICD for import and export of their cargoes.

 

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gowuna, noted that the Dala Dry Port marked the process of harnessing the potentials that abound in the state, as Kano remains the largest non-oil and gas economy in the country with a Gross Domestic Product of USD $12 billion driven largely by commerce, manufacturing and subsistence agriculture.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Chairman, Inter-Ministerial Standing Committee, Nigeria-Niger Joint Commission, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, said: “I am glad that the declaration of Dala Dry Port as a port of origin and final destination coincides with the facility tour of the Inter-Ministerial Standing Committee of Nigeria-Niger Joint Commission for Cooperation and Niger Economic Operators. The facility is part of the bilateral obligations between Nigeria and Niger targeted at assessing Nigeria’s preparedness for the transit of Nigerien cargos.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

