News

FG declares holidays for Christmas, New Year celebrations

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government has declared Friday 25 and Monday 28 December 2020 and Friday, January 1, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations respectively.
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government in a statement signed on Wednesday by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore.
While felicitating with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations, Aregbesola urged Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love.
“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth,” he said.
He noted that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable government accomplish its mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.
Aregbesola advised Nigerians, and Christians in particular, to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease.
The Minister, who reiterated Federal Government’s avowed commitment to the fight against armed banditry, kidnappings and other crimes and criminalities in the country, called on Nigerians to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that will enhance intelligence gathering.
While admonishing all Nigerians to remain focused, determined, patient and patriotic, Aregbesola expressed confidence that the year 2021 would be a better year for all Nigerians and therefore urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Abia: Ummunneochi LGA election put on hold

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ummunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State election scheduled for yesterday has been put on hold. According to a statement by the Electoral Officer, Mr. Ezeakolam Ekechukwu, the sensitive and non-sen- sitive materials have been deposited at the Nkwoagu Police Station. The statement reads: “Please be informed that due largely to complaint registered by […]
News Top Stories

Economic sabotage: Military destroys over 1m litres of illegally refined AGO

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

operations against economic sabotage in the South South, has resulted in the immobilisation of a total of 1, 052, 300 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). The operations that facilitated the discovery and subsequent destruction, were conducted between 10 and 17 September. Coordinate, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who made the […]
News

#EndSARS: Govs to meet IGP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Nigerians governors will on Wednesday meet with the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on the security situation in the country regarding the protest over the activities of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). A statement by the head, media and public affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo also said the governors […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: