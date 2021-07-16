FG declares July 20, 21 public holiday

As part of activities to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, the Federal Government has declared Tuesday July 20, and Wednesday July 21, as public holidays. Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government. In a statement, yesterday, Aregbesola said: “I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment.
