FG declares Lekki Port as Wharf, Customs Port

The Federal Government has designated Lekki Deep Seaport as a Customs Port and approved wharf. The approval was granted by President Mohammed Buhari ahead of the full take-off of the port in September 2022, following the request by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to position the port for full operations before the end of 2022. The authority had written a letter through the Ministry of Transportation seeking expedited presidential approval for the port to be gazetted as a customs port and approved wharf in line with the requirements of the law and in keeping with its promise of ensuring the operational take-off for berthing of commercial vessels at the Lekki Deep Seaport before the end of 2022. With the approval, all is set for commercial vessels from across the world to berth and clear cargo at the deep sea port and first fully automated port. The Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello- Koko, on July 1, 2022, while receiving the first vessel to berth at the Lekki Deep Seaport, said that the commitment of NPA to providing every support necessary to place Nigeria on the global list of countries with Deep Seaports was unflinching. He noted: “This is why matters related to the operationalization of Lekki Deep Seaport before the end of this year have been placed on top priority. “ T h e F e d e r a l Government’s commitment to a renewed export orientation and the readiness of the NPA to take trade facilitation a notch higher has received a boost with the Deep Seaport designation.”

 

