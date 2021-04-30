FG declares Monday public holiday

As part of activities to mark this year’s Inter nat ional Workers’ Day, the Federal Government has declared Monday, May 3, as public holiday. New Telegraph reports that May 1 of every year was observed globally as workers’ day in celebration of civil servants and others. The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who felicitated with workers across the country, for their contributions towards national development.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Shuaibu Belgore, the minister tasked workers on dedication to the national cause. While commending the workers for supporting the current administration’s “determination to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development,” the statement solicited more dedication from all labour unions, in a bid to advance nationhood.

This was as it assured that; “The challenges of the moment will soon be over as the government is committed to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.” The statement added thus; “Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country.”

