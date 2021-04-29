News

FG declares Monday public holiday

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

As part of activities to mark this year’s International Workers’ Day, the Federal Government has declared Monday, May 3, as public holiday.
New Telegraph reports that May 1 of every year, is observed globally as workers’ day, in celebration of civil servants and others.
The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who felicitated with workers across the country, for their contributions towards national development.
In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Shuaibu Belgore, the minister tasked workers on dedication to the national cause.
While commending the workers for supporting the current administration’s “determination to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development”, the statement solicited more dedication from all labour unions, in a bid to advance nationhood.

